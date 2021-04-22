Sony releases a more powerful wearable AC

Sony has announced a follow-up product to the Reon Pocket, the app-controlled “wearable air conditioner” it released last year after crowdfunding it on the company’s own platform. The Reon Pocket 2 looks more or less the same as the original model, but the newly designed internals can achieve up to twice the level of heat absorption, according to Sony, resulting in more powerful cooling performance. Sony also says that it’s improved the sweat-proofing in the Reon Pocket 2, making it more suitable for light exercise situations.

The prior model was mostly marketed as something to wear with a special undershirt to make summer commuting more bearable, but this time around Sony is emphasizing more versatile use cases — particularly golf. The company has partnered with sportswear brands including Le Coq Sportif, Munsingwear, and Descente to produce a range of golf clothing that features pockets for the device to slot into.

Sony has also designed a neckstrap accessory so that the Reon Pocket can be used with regular clothes. Previously, you’d have to buy a bunch of pocketed undershirts from Sony.

The Reon Pocket 2 is out today in Japan for 14,850 yen (about $138). No word on a release elsewhere.