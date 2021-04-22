Microsoft’s new Windows 10 taskbar widget starts rolling out today

Microsoft is starting to roll out its biggest change to the Windows taskbar in years. A new weather and news taskbar widget will be available in Windows 10 starting today, offering weather information directly in the Windows taskbar. The widget also expands to include a feed of news, stocks, sports, and weather information.

The mini-feed of content only appears when you activate the widget, and it can be fully personalized with the latest sports news, headlines, and weather information. Microsoft is using its Microsoft News network to surface news and content from more than 4,500 sources, and the company will use AI to learn what news is relevant to you when you dismiss or like stories in the feed.

If you don’t care about this new widget, then it’s easy to disable, or you can simply keep the weather information appearing in the taskbar. This new widget will start rolling out today to those who opt into the April 2021 cumulative update preview for Windows 10, and broader availability will happen over the next few weeks as the May Windows security update starts rolling out.

Microsoft has been testing this taskbar widget since January, and it’s surprising to see it appear early ahead of the company’s planned 21H1 and 21H2 updates to Windows 10 this year. Microsoft is in the final stages of testing for the 21H1 update, which is expected to launch next month, but this new taskbar widget will be available to Windows 10 users running on version 1909 or above.