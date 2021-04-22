YouTube now lets creators change their channel name without changing their entire Google account

YouTube is making it easier for creators to change the name and profile picture on their channels. Creators will now be able to update their channel name and picture inside YouTube, and those changes will only impact their profile on YouTube.

Until now, creators had to change their name and icon for their entire Google account — so their name on YouTube would be the same name they send emails from in Gmail. That didn’t necessarily make sense from a branding or professional perspective, and the new system should offer a bit more flexibility for creators who might prefer to send emails under their actual name instead of their channel name.

There is one substantial caveat to the new feature, though: creators with a verification badge will lose their check mark if they change their name. YouTube says creators will have to apply to receive the badge again.

Both personal and brand accounts will be able to use the new channel name-changing feature. YouTube says the feature is a “top request from creators” and that it’ll be rolling out starting today.

On the desktop, you can change a channel name and picture by going to YouTube Studio and then Customization, where they’re located under the Basic Info and Branding tabs. On mobile, you need to tap your profile picture, then your channel, and then hit “Edit channel.”