PlayStation Now will roll out support for 1080p streaming starting this week

Sony will begin rolling out support for 1080p streaming with PlayStation Now beginning this week, upping the streaming quality from the cloud gaming service’s previous 720p cap.

“The rollout will occur over the next several weeks across Europe, US, Canada, and Japan, where PlayStation Now is available,” Sony said in a tweet.

In its tweet, Sony says support will roll out for “1080p capable games,” but it hasn’t yet shared a list of games that can hit the higher resolution. We’ve asked the company if it can share more information.

Allowing some PlayStation Now games to stream at 1080p brings the service on par with some of Sony’s cloud gaming competitors. Amazon’s Luna currently tops out at 1080p, while Google’s Stadia can hit up to a 4K resolution. Microsoft is currently testing 1080p support for Xbox Cloud Gaming (xCloud).

I played the entirety of the PlayStation 3 version of The Last of Us on my PS4 last year with PlayStation Now streaming, and the service worked without a hitch. The 1080p resolution boost (for games that support it) should be a nice upgrade.