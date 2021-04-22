Twitch chat is getting threaded replies

Twitch users will be able to make threaded replies in Twitch chat starting today, the popular streaming platform announced. Threaded replies could make it a lot easier to have side conversations within Twitch chats, which are sometimes chaotic waterfalls of text with no easy way to tell who might be talking to another. Twitch is calling the new feature Chat Replies.

To start a threaded reply, just hover over a message, click the arrow that will appear, and then type your message.

Chat Replies help you keep the conversation going, even when chat is going off.



Try out new message threads, keyboard shortcuts and more, now available to all communities on Twitch.



Learn more: https://t.co/jwrAkCYUU6 pic.twitter.com/DTPr2EFnCB — Twitch (@Twitch) April 22, 2021

Twitch first launched threaded replies as a 30-day experiment to 50 percent of channels in August 2020, so you may have seen something like it during your travels around the site at the time. In response to that experiment, Twitch is including a few new features with the full release, such as the ability to customize how you want replies to appear in your chat window and keyboard shortcuts. Though chaotic, Twitch chat is a big art of how streamers build communities on the site, so any improvement to it could lead to more vibrant connections.