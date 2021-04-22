Call of Duty: Warzone pulls a Fortnite with the launch of its new map

After launching a little over a year ago, Call of Duty: Warzone is one of the most popular free-to-play titles right now, with 100 million people playing the battle royale shooter. Following a nuclear missile that destroyed the game’s map, the in-game city of Verdansk is back with a new map set in the year 1984, as seen in the announcement trailer above. This mirrors a similar move made by its competitor Fortnite, which destroyed its original map and replaced it with a new one in 2019.

Despite the shape and layout remaining the same as its predecessor, players will notice changes to most locations along with a 1980s vibe that fits the game’s new time period. Verdansk ’84, the name of the new map, has some alterations to make it a new location and not a direct reskin, while also becoming more closely integrated with Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, which is set in the same decade. Both games share content across one another, meaning weapons, cosmetics, and other in-game unlockables like killstreaks can be shared across both titles.

The debut of Verdansk ’84 serves as an official start to the third season of Call of Duty: Warzone and Black Ops Cold War, and it’s available now with plenty of new weapons added and a few old ones nerfed.