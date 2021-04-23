PSA: Ignore that unexpected email from Twitter asking you to confirm your account

Twitter has apologized for accidentally sending out emails asking users to “confirm your Twitter account.” The company says the messages were sent out by mistake. “If you received one of these emails, you don’t need to confirm your account and you can disregard the message,” the company said.

The Verge’s own Tom Warren was a recipient of one of the emails, which looks like the one Twitter sends out to validate an email address during its sign-up process. Users who weren’t expecting to receive the emails quickly assumed they were being sent out by someone trying to imitate Twitter as part of a phishing scam, BleepingComputer reports.

these Twitter confirm emails are nothing to worry about. It’s just a Twitter mistake https://t.co/jJL3eJGBT9 pic.twitter.com/MS4r5idW9p — Tom Warren (@tomwarren) April 23, 2021

On this occasion the cause of the emails was the result of what seems to be a simple error, but it’s always best to play it safe when you receive an email you weren’t expecting, especially if it’s imitating a major company and asking you to click a link. The FTC has a thorough page of advice for anyone who thinks they might have received a phishing email.