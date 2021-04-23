Vergecast: the two Apple events from this week

You may have heard of the new Apple products announced at the company’s “Spring Loaded” event this week — including the redesigned colorful iMac, the location-tracking AirTags, and the boosted specs on the next iPad Pro. But there was another big event focused on Apple this week: on Capitol Hill.

This week on The Verge’s flagship podcast, The Vergecast, co-hosts Nilay Patel and Dieter Bohn discuss Apple’s Tuesday hardware event with Verge news editor Chaim Gartenberg as well as Wednesday’s congressional hearing dedicated to antitrust in the App Store with Verge politics reporter Makena Kelly.

The show bridges the gap between Apple announcing a Tile competitor and Tile speaking in front of Congress the following day.

Listen here or in your preferred podcast player to hear the full discussion.

Further reading: