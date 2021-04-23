Vergecast: the two Apple events from this week

You may have heard of the new Apple products announced at the company’s “Spring Loaded” event this week — including the redesigned colorful iMac, the location-tracking AirTags, and the boosted specs on the next iPad Pro. But there was another big event focused on Apple this week: on Capitol Hill.
This week on The Verge’s flagship podcast, The Vergecast, co-hosts Nilay Patel and Dieter Bohn discuss Apple’s Tuesday hardware event with Verge news editor Chaim Gartenberg as well as Wednesday’s congressional hearing dedicated to antitrust in the App Store with Verge politics reporter Makena Kelly.
The show bridges the gap between Apple announcing a Tile competitor and Tile speaking in front of Congress the following day.
Listen here or in your preferred podcast player to hear the full discussion.
Further reading:
- What we’re learning from the rare cases of COVID-19 in vaccinated people
- Alexa can now tell you where to find a COVID-19 vaccine
- Doctors are testing a prescription video game for COVID-19 ‘brain fog’
- Wisconsin amends Foxconn’s contract to reflect radically smaller project
- Apple’s Spring Loaded event: the 8 biggest announcements
- Apple Podcasts launches in-app subscriptions
- Can Apple get you to pay for podcasts?
- Apple AirTag hands-on
- Apple’s AirTags don’t have a built-in keychain loop, and we have some thoughts
- Apple announces new Apple TV 4K
- Apple unveils an improved remote for its Apple TV
- Yes, older Apple TVs can also be calibrated with your iPhone
- Apple announces thinner iMac with M1 chip and bright colors
- New Touch ID Magic Keyboards work with all M1 Macs, not just the iMac
- Apple launches new iPad Pro with M1 processor
- How the M1-powered iPad Pro compares to other iPad models
- Any video conferencing app can use the iPad Pro’s fancy zoom and pan camera
- Big iPad, Mini LED: why Apple’s new iPad Pro display is better and brighter
- Put macOS on the iPad, you cowards
- Congress is diving into the App Store fight
- Lina Kahn on Amazon’s antitrust paradox
- Apple’s $64 billion-a-year app store isn’t catching the most egregious scams
- Sen. Tammy Duckworth on hate crimes, racism, and environmental justice
- Asian Activists are tracking the surge in hate crimes as police reporting falls short
- Inside the glass fibers connecting our wireless world
Loading comments...