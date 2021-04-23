Yoda has no time for shoes, but you might for Adidas’ Yoda-themed sneakers

Adidas has designed a pair of Stan Smith sneakers that could be perfect for the Star Wars fan in your life who also pulls double-duty as a hypebeast. The Yoda version of the Stan Smith, Forever sneakers features a design inspired by the famous green alien, with quotes and illustrations. Adidas says the shoes will go on sale right after Star Wars Day, on May 5th, for $120.

The Stan Smith, Forever line is named after American tennis player Stan Smith, with “Forever” standing for the shoe’s environmentally friendly bent due to its use of “Primegreen” fabric. Adidas claims Primegreen is made from 50 percent recycled materials. The Yoda version is also green in another way, of course. The back heels of the shoes have Yoda’s face embossed in green fabric, and the tongues of both shoes feature illustrations: on one, Yoda, and on the other, Stan Smith himself.

Adidas didn’t exactly dig deep for the quote printed on both shoes: together, they read “Do or do not, there is no try.” But it’s sneaky when you think about it: it’s a way to lift Nike’s famous “Just do it” slogan by using the Star Wars version.

One sort of odd thing about making a Yoda-themed shoe: Yoda doesn’t wear shoes. In every appearance in the film series or Clone Wars animated television series, Yoda is either barefoot or his cloak covers his feet. The dude is clearly no sneakerhead.

The same can be said for Yaddle, who — outside Grogu / Baby Yoda — is the only other known member of Yoda’s species. She also enjoys her three-toed feet unconstrained.

Is a distaste for foot coverings something specific to Yoda’s mysterious alien species? Plenty of other nonhuman Jedi wear shoes. Is it perhaps due to Yoda having thick, leathery, Hobbit-like feet? Some Star Wars fans hypothesized way back in 2003 that Yoda’s species could have the same resilient soles that J.R.R. Tolkien gifted his hobbits. Feet strong enough to not need shoes. I certainly see how their argument makes sense.

Regardless of the truth, there’s an unspoken tension that comes from Adidas choosing to make shoes based on an alien who clearly despises footwear, and this isn’t the first time it’s done so. Adidas also made shoes based on Baby Yoda, a character, you may remember, who spent a large part of The Mandalorian with his feet never touching the ground, thanks to a hovering crib. Where does it end, Adidas?