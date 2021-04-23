A fourth Captain America movie is in the works from the creator of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier

A fourth Captain America movie is on the way, set to be co-written by Malcolm Spellman, the creator, showrunner, and head writer of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier (which just aired its season finale on Disney Plus on Friday). Dalan Musson, a staff writer on the series, will also co-write the upcoming film, according to reports from The Hollywood Reporter and Deadline.

Spoilers for the season finale of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier ahead

Details on the upcoming film, including a director, cast, and a release date, have yet to be officially announced by Disney. But both reports note that the upcoming film will likely follow up on the finale of the Disney Plus series, which saw Anthony Mackie’s Sam Wilson take up the shield and title of the new Captain America. The involvement of Spellman would also point to a continuation of that story, which left several plot threads unfinished.

Deadline’s report also notes that the upcoming Spellman project is said to be separate from a rumored project that would see the original Captain America, Chris Evans, return to reprise his role as Steve Rogers in the Marvel universe. Evans and Marvel Studios chief Kevin Feige have denied those rumors, although it wouldn’t be the first time that a member of a Marvel project has tried to deny their involvement in one of the superhero films only to appear later on.

Marvel has yet to make an official announcement about the project, although it’s possible news could be coming soon, similar to how Disney formally announced its The Book of Boba Fett spinoff of The Mandalorian following that show’s season finale last December.