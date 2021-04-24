Elon Musk is hosting Saturday Night Live and no this is not a joke

Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla and SpaceX, will be hosting Saturday Night Live on May 8th, the official SNL account tweeted Saturday. The musical guest will be Miley Cyrus. Musk is known for his— how shall we put this — quirky sense of humor on Twitter, his preferred method of social media communication, but it’s not totally clear whether he’s actually funny enough to sustain a 90-minute hosting gig on the late-night comedy show.

Musk has made many notable media appearances over the years— there was that time he smoked weed on Joe Rogan’s podcast, and he had a cameo in Iron Man 2 (he even had a line for his debut in the Marvel Cinematic Universe). He also played himself on an episode of The Simpsons, titled “The Musk Who Fell to Earth,” and on the now-retired show The Big Bang Theory, and its spinoff Young Sheldon. When he appeared on the Stephen Colbert show, the host likened him to Lex Luthor (which, all things considered, he probably enjoyed).

So he’s not totally without some show biz chops. How willing he’ll be to parody his — unique— public persona, well, we’ll have to wait a few weeks to find out.