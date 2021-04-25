Clubhouse is partnering with the NFL for draft week programming

Audio social platform Clubhouse is partnering with the National Football League for some exclusive programming during the upcoming NFL draft, the company announced Sunday. This is the first sports partnership for Clubhouse.

The NFL will host a series of draft-themed rooms on Clubhouse beginning Monday and throughout the week, which will include player assessments, a mock draft for fans, and a conversation with football team alumni from the University of Alabama. Football fans can drop into the NFL rooms on Clubhouse to follow the picks as they’re announced and listen to “discussions featuring key NFL figures—from athletes and coaches to network personalities,” according to a release from Clubhouse, and fans could be invited on stage by moderators to ask draft questions or share reactions.

Clubhouse had a huge first year, with more than 10 million downloads, and sparked a raft of competing audio products from Twitter, LinkedIn, Discord, Spotify, Slack and Facebook. Its March 2020 debut came at the height of the coronavirus pandemic, when people were isolating and turning to online platforms to keep in touch with friends and family. Earlier this month, Bloomberg reported Clubhouse was valued at around $4 billion.

Clubhouse is still invitation-only, and is not yet available on Android devices.