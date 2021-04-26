Apple will now let you add virtual lasers and confetti to your Clips videos

Apple now lets you add augmented-reality lasers, confetti, and more to your Clips videos, thanks to an update to the short-form video app. The feature, called AR Spaces, will let users with LIDAR-equipped Apple devices (so far, that’s the iPhone 12 Pros and iPad Pros from 2020 or later) add room-filling effects that can interact with walls and floors. (If you watched Apple’s April 20th event, you may have spotted a brief look at the update ahead of today’s release.)

You can get an idea of what this will look like in action with this GIF taken from Apple’s demo video.

Apple says that the AR Spaces effects should work with the other effects built in to Clips, such as the animated stickers and emoji, if you want to add even more to your videos. The update to the app can be downloaded now from the App Store.

The Clips update is Apple’s latest experiment with AR, in which the company has a keen interest. The company released an AR experience tie-in for its show For All Mankind in February, and CEO Tim Cook discussed some of his thoughts about AR tech in an interview earlier this month. There are also rumors that Apple is working on a full-fledged AR / VR headset.