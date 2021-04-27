Razer’s Orochi V2 wireless gaming mouse has astoundingly long battery life

Razer’s new $69.99 Orochi V2 is a wireless gaming mouse that promises extremely long battery life. It can apparently last up to 950 hours on a single AA battery when it’s in Bluetooth mode or up to 425 hours if you toggle its wireless switch to use the 2.4GHz Hyperspeed mode that can deliver lower-latency performance.

Alternatively, you can use an AAA battery for a slightly lighter weight. Razer says you’ll get approximately a third of the longevity this way compared to an AA battery. Still, it’s nice that either size of battery can power this mouse for many, many hours. Razer includes a USB-A dongle near the battery slots, which is accessible by lifting up on the mouse’s magnetically attached shell.

Available in white or black, or you can customize it for $20 more

Good battery life is useful for any kind of workload, but it’s especially nice to have for gaming, which is what the Orochi V2 was designed for. This mouse feels similar in some ways to the Razer Basilisk X Hyperspeed — another budget-friendly battery-powered mouse with two wireless modes. The Orochi V2 has a textured scroll wheel, angular main mouse buttons that are slightly concave to keep your fingers steady in-game, and two thumb buttons. It’s a smaller mouse overall than the Basilisk X Hyperspeed, yet Razer built it to cater to several grip styles, including claw, palm, and fingertip grips. It is symmetrically designed, though not ambidextrous. A concave thumb rest and the two thumb buttons cater to right-handed gamers.

As for the specs, the Orochi V2 comes in matte black or white and weighs around 71 grams with a AA battery or 64 grams with a AAA battery. It features mechanical mouse switches that have a 60-million click lifespan and uses Razer’s 18K DPI 5G optical sensor. The mouse’s underside features PTFE feet that help it glide easily across a mousepad. Near the scroll wheel, the Orochi V2 has a DPI switcher to adjust sensitivity. It doesn’t have any LEDs, aside from the power indicator next to the DPI-switching button.

The Orochi V2 in black is available at Razer and Walmart. The white-colored model is selling at Amazon, Best Buy, and Razer. If you want a different color or design, Razer is launching a site where you can create an Orochi V2 with a custom look, picking from (according to the company) “over 100” different designs. The customized model costs $89.99 — a $20 premium over the standard option.

The company has also released universal grip tape for your tech. It’s a $9.99 kit filled with different sizes of textured tape that you can stick to a mouse, keyboard, controller, or anything else you want to add some grip to. That’s available on Amazon now.