Amazon is making in-garage delivery an option for all grocery delivery orders

Amazon is expanding its in-garage delivery option today to every city where it offers grocery deliveries. According to the company, that’s now over 5,000 US cities where Key by Amazon Garage Grocery Delivery can be used to have Amazon Fresh or Whole Foods orders left directly in your garage. You can check to see if the service is available near you by entering your ZIP code on Amazon’s site.

Garage Grocery Delivery was initially only available in Chicago, Dallas, San Francisco, Seattle, and Los Angeles in November 2020, but this expansion should reach even more Amazon customers. Along with living in a supported city, you’ll also need a MyQ-enabled garage door opener or a MyQ Smart Garage Hub to participate.

With all of those boxes checked, you can select “Key Delivery” at checkout and have the groceries sent straight to your garage without having to get up and answer the door. If you’re not at home, you can watch deliveries happen live with a smart home camera from Ring or LiftMaster.

Since getting into the grocery business in a serious way in 2017 with a $13.7 billion purchase of Whole Foods, Amazon’s main focus has seemed to be making it as easy to spend money on groceries as it is to purchase something for delivery. Allowing someone to physically bring food into your home is an obvious end point for that.

As of late, Amazon has also been trying to streamline the in-store experience: the company has opened several Amazon Fresh stores over the last year that use its high-tech Dash shopping cart, and it has announced plans to introduce a way to pay with your palm in Whole Foods stores.