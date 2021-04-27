Bose no longer requires you to make an account just to use its app

Recent Bose headphones and earbuds have come with a somewhat frustrating requirement: to use the accompanying Bose Music app, you needed to create an account. So if you wanted to, say, customize the noise cancellation of the Noise Cancelling Headphones 700 or QuietComfort Earbuds, you’d have to make a Bose account just to access those important controls.

Now Bose is doing away with the needlessly annoying mandatory account. The update notes for the latest version of Bose Music on iOS say “when you set up your Bose headphones and earbuds, you can skip creating an account and get right to enjoying your product.” That’s the way it ought to be. (Bose previously had this help article up for customers with “privacy concerns regarding data collection and account information” — but acknowledged that headphone functionality would be “limited” for people who didn’t give in and use the app.)

Most headphone makers weren’t being nearly as pushy as Bose about making an account; you don’t have to create one to use apps from Sony, Sennheiser, Jabra, and so on. So I’m glad to see this change. Bose says customers can still create an account later from the settings menu if they wish.

The latest Bose Music also improves the experience for owners of the company’s speakers and soundbars “with faster and easier access to your product controls, favorites, and music services.” There’s also now a graphical EQ interface for the Noise Cancelling Headphones 700.