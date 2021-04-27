ZTE is offering a feature rarely seen in the budget class of phones: wireless charging. The Blade 11 Prime is on sale now in the US for $192 through Visible and Yahoo Mobile, two MVNOs that use Verizon’s network. It’s an otherwise fairly unremarkable budget device, with a 6.5-inch 720p display shipping with Android 11.

In addition to wireless charging, the Blade 11 Prime supports reverse wired charging to provide some power to other devices in a pinch. However, the phone’s 4,000mAh battery is on the smaller side, so the feature is probably best reserved for emergencies. The 11 Prime uses a MediaTek 6762 chipset with 4GB of RAM and offers 64GB of built-in storage. It features 16-megapixel standard and 8-megapixel wide rear-facing cameras, plus an 8-megapixel selfie camera.

There’s not a lot to get excited about here outside of wireless charging, but it is a nice feature to have available as an option in the budget class. More than a few phones around $200, like the Moto G Power and OnePlus Nord N100, offer huge battery capacity as a differentiating feature, but the option to use a wireless charger that’s likely compatible with other gadgets you already own is another handy proposition.