Acer is slapping its logo on SSDs and RAM made by a company called Biwin

Acer announced in a blog post that it’s getting into the flash storage and memory business with help from a Chinese manufacturer called Biwin. Acer’s brand will be slapped onto each of these SSDs, but it’ll be another company that’s responsible for building them. Even though you’ll see an Acer logo on this storage, it’s Biwin that’ll handle the warranty for these products.

Acer isn’t the only major company utilizing Biwin’s hardware. This storage and memory manufacturer also puts out HP-branded products, including portable SSDs, NVMe SSDs, 2.5-inch SATA SSDs, and RAM.

The latest partnership aims to release Acer-branded products first in the US, China, Belgium, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Portugal, Spain, and in the UK. Release dates and prices weren’t shared, but The Verge contacted Biwin for more information.

Acer and Biwin are kicking things off with a 2.5-inch SATA SSD called the SA100 with up to a 1.92TB version available, which has up to a 560MB/s read speed. Its RE100 comes in a 2.5-inch form factor, or as an M.2 SATA SSD, and either will have configurations of up to 4TB, and its read and write speeds top out at 560MB/s and 520MB/s, respectively. Lastly, a much faster M.2 PCIe 3.0 NVMe SSD called the FA100 will come in capacities up to 2TB, with read and write speeds of up to 3,300MB/s and 2,700MB/s, respectively.

The partnership will also yield an assortment of laptop and desktop RAM, ranging in capacities from 4GB to 32GB per stick, with up to 3,600MHz in speed. All of these RAM products are listed as “coming soon” on Acer’s storage site.