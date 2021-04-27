Pokémon Go Fest is back this July as a global event

The annual Pokémon Go Fest is back again this summer, scheduled for July 17th and 18th. Last year’s event was held online due to the COVID-19 pandemic, instead of taking place in person in select cities around the globe. It sounds like this year’s fest will once again happen virtually; developer Niantic describes the event as a “global event.”

Niantic didn’t share many other details, though it did tease that this year’s event could be particularly noteworthy. “2021 marks both the twenty-fifth anniversary of Pokémon and the fifth anniversary of Pokémon Go, so trust us when we say you won’t want to miss Pokémon Go Fest 2021!” Niantic said in a blog post.

Last year’s online-only Pokémon Go Fest was a huge success, with “a record number of millions of trainers” in 124 countries and regions catching nearly a billion pokémon in total, Niantic said after the 2020 fest. Niantic also said that players walked nearly 15 kilometers each on average.