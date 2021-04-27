The PlayStation Network is down

If you’re having issues with the PlayStation Network (PSN) right now, you’re not alone. Sony’s status page for the multiplayer service confirms that it’s currently experiencing problems. The outage appears to be global — the official Ask PlayStation Japan Twitter account has reported the issue, and we’ve seen many users from Europe also reporting problems.

Every one of the categories listed on the PSN’s status page — account management, gaming and social, PlayStation Now, PlayStation Video, PlayStation Store, and PlayStation Direct — are all marked as being affected by the current outage.

The Verge has confirmed difficulties downloading items from the store, playing multiplayer games, checking leaderboards, and loading the PlayStation app on a mobile phone. There are also more than 40,000 reports of issues on Downdetector. They started to flow in at about 5PM ET.

We’ll keep an eye on the outage to see when it starts working again. For now, hopefully you’ve already got some of Sony’s free games downloaded for some offline play.

Sony didn’t immediately reply to a request for comment.

Developing...