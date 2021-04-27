Sailor Moon’s newest movie is hitting Netflix on June 3rd

The newest movie in the hugely popular Sailor Moon franchise, Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon Eternal The Movie (which was originally released in two parts), is hitting Netflix on June 3. The movie’s arrival on Netflix marks its premiere for the first time outside of Japan, where Part 1 debuted in January.

You can watch a teaser trailer for it here:

Here’s Netflix’s synopsis of the film:

The upcoming adventures are set in April, when the cherry blossoms are in bloom and Tokyo is in a festive mood as it celebrates the largest Total Solar Eclipse of the century. As the new moon obscures the sun and gradually dims its light, Usagi and Chibi-Usa encounter Pegasus, who is in search of the chosen Maiden who can break the seal of the Golden Crystal. Meanwhile, a mysterious troupe called the Dead Moon Circus appears in town who’s nefarious plan is to scatter the nightmare incarnations known as Lemures, seize the ‘Legendary Silver Crystal,’ rule over the moon and the earth, and eventually dominate the entire universe…

Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon Eternal is Netflix’s latest addition to its ever-growing anime slate. Anime is quickly becoming a key focus for Netflix — the company committed to launching 40 anime titles in 2021 alone just last month, as animation becomes a front in the ongoing streaming wars. That lineup includes Yasuke, a show about a Black samurai in feudal Japan that premieres on April 29th.

The new Sailor Moon movie joins Netflix’s already jam-packed summer movie lineup, which I wrote about earlier today.