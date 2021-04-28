Netflix’s new ‘Play Something’ shuffle feature is here to solve your movie night indecision

Netflix is officially rolling out its new “Play Something” feature today to all its users, adding a button across the streaming service’s UI to automatically suggest new shows and movies that you’ve never watched before.

The Play Something button will appear in several places on Netflix’s app, including underneath your profile when you log in, the left-side navigation bar, and in the tenth row of Netflix’s homepage.

The company has been testing the feature for months, under a variety of names (including “Shuffle Play”), but today marks its official worldwide debut for all Netflix users. To start, the company is rolling out the Play Something button on TV-based versions of the Netflix app, but it has plans to start testing it on Android devices, too.

Netflix is stressing that the Play Something button isn’t just a “random” button that throws you to the metaphorical wolves of the streaming service’s nearly endless well of content. Rather, the feature uses your existing profile and taste in shows and movies to surface similar titles based on what kinds of things you already watch. The button will show a variety of algorithmically curated content, including entirely new shows and movies, series or films you’ve already started, or something on your watchlist.