CES will return to Las Vegas as an in-person event in 2022

The Consumer Electronics Show (CES) is officially returning to an in-person format in Las Vegas in 2022, the Consumer Technology Association (CTA) announced today, marking the return of the largest tech conference in the world next year.

“We’re thrilled to return to Las Vegas – home to CES for more than 40 years – and look forward to seeing many new and returning faces,” said Gary Shapiro, president and CEO of the CTA, in an announcement.

For what it’s worth, the CTA had always intended to return to an in-person CES in 2022. The group had already announced plans to do so in July 2020, when it announced that CES 2021 would be shifting to an all-digital format due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Other major tech conferences, like IFA 2021 in the fall, are also returning to in-person events this year.

CES 2022 will be held from January 5th through the 8th, with the usual media days preceding the conference itself on January 3rd and 4th. According to the announcement, the upcoming conference will be a hybrid of sorts, with events set to take place both physically and digitally. Confirmed attendees will include major tech companies like Amazon, AMD, AT&T, Dell, Google, Hyundai, IBM, Intel, Lenovo, LG, Panasonic, Qualcomm, Samsung, and Sony.

The CTA says that CES 2022 will be following the CDC’s coronavirus safety guidelines, along with state and local guidelines for Nevada and the city of Las Vegas to ensure a safe event for attendees.