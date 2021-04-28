Samsung announces a cheaper entry-level Galaxy Book with no OLED

Samsung announced two entry-level Galaxy Book laptops at its Unpacked event: the Galaxy Book and the Galaxy Book Flex2 Alpha. The former will start at around $800 (according to Samsung, that price is subject to change) and will launch in the second half of 2021, whereas the Flex2 Alpha starts at $849 and is available for preorder now, shipping in mid-May. These round out the fleet of premium models announced today, including the Galaxy Book Pro and Pro 360 with OLED screens that start at $999, and the $1,399 Galaxy Book Odyssey gaming laptop that’s the first to sport Nvidia’s new RTX 3050 Ti graphics card.

Starting with the Galaxy Book, it has a 15.6-inch 1080p TFT LCD display, and it supports up to two fast NVMe SSDs. It has two USB-C ports (one of which can recharge the laptop with the included 65W charger), two USB-A 3.2 ports, an HDMI port, a headphone jack, a microSD card slot, and an optional nano SIM tray for LTE.

Samsung’s mobile press site shows that the Intel Pentium Gold or Celeron processor may show up in some models globally, but the company hasn’t confirmed what will be in the starting configuration in the US. A Samsung spokesperson told The Verge that the final price and specs will be announced closer to its launch in the second half of 2021.

According to the site linked above, if you need more power, you’ll be able to bump it up to 11th Gen Intel Core i5 or i7 processors, with the option of taking advantage of their Iris Xe integrated graphics, or you can opt for Nvidia’s GeForce MX450 discrete graphics. The Galaxy Book can be upgraded to 16GB of RAM.

Rounding out the specs, the Galaxy Book comes in silver or blue, and every configuration will have a 54Wh battery. Similar to the Galaxy Book Pro lineup, this one supports Dolby Atmos audio. Its webcam is a 720p HD sensor with a dual array mic.

If you want a 2-in-1 laptop with a better QLED screen that’s still not as expensive as the Galaxy Book Pro, Samsung also announced two sizes (13.3 and 15.6 inches) of the new Galaxy Book Flex2 Alpha. Each model has a 1080p QLED display, and either Intel’s 11th Gen i5 or i7 processors. The price for the 13-inch model starts at $849.

The starting configuration includes 8GB of RAM, but supports up to 16GB, and the storage tops out at 512GB. It has a standard selection of ports, including two USB-A 3.0 ports, a USB-C port, a headphone jack, a power plug, HDMI, and a microSD slot. Like the Galaxy Book, this model also has a 54Wh battery.

