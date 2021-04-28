How to stream President Joe Biden’s first joint address to Congress

President Biden will deliver his first joint address to Congress on Wednesday. There will be an unusually small crowd in the House chamber due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, but the event will be streamed on social media platforms for viewers across the country.

Biden’s speech is expected to touch on a series of administration priorities, including the pandemic, immigration, and tax reform.

Here’s how to watch the address:

HOW DO I WATCH THE ADDRESS?

Biden’s address will be broadcast across major networks such as CNN, Fox, NBC, PBS, and C-SPAN. The White House will also be streaming the event on its YouTube channel, Facebook page, and on Twitter from @WhiteHouse and @POTUS.

The Twitter stream will be accompanied by live on-screen “commentary” from administration officials and cabinet members, according to Rob Flaherty, White House director of digital strategy.

WHEN DOES THE ADDRESS START?

Biden’s first joint address at the US Capitol will begin at 9PM ET on Wednesday, April 28th.

HOW IS THIS DIFFERENT FROM THE STATE OF THE UNION?

It’s traditional for a president’s first address to Congress to be called a “joint address” rather than the State of the Union.