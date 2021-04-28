HBO Max’s cheaper ad-supported tier will reportedly cost $9.99 per month

HBO Max’s upcoming ad-support tier will cost $9.99 per month, or $5 less than the standard $14.99 per month that the regular version of HBO Max costs, according to a new report from CNBC.

The upcoming ad-supported tier is still set to launch in June and will feature a few major differences from the $15 per month plan — including access to WarnerMedia’s same-day theatrical release strategy for films like Dune or The Matrix 4, which will be limited to subscribers to HBO Max’s more premium tier. WarnerMedia CEO Jason Kilar has also confirmed in a March analyst event that HBO original shows won’t get ads added in, so customers won’t have to worry about Euphoria, The Sopranos, or Game of Thrones getting interrupted by commercials.

HBO, for less

The $9.99 price tag would mark a new low price for access to HBO’s content, undercutting the $14.99 per month that WarnerMedia has charged for the service for years (whether purchased through cable companies or as a standalone streaming service).

It also would allow for HBO Max — which, at $14.99 per month, is currently one of the most expensive streaming services — to better compete with or even undercut competitors like Disney Plus ($7.99 per month) or Netflix (which starts at $8.99 per month but offers pricier $13.99 and $17.99 per month plans, too).