PS5 preorders begin in China, almost six months after US launch

The PS5 will be available to buy in China on May 15th, a little over six months after its original release in the US last year, Sony announced today. The disc version of the console will retail for 3,899 yuan (around $600), while the cheaper disc-free model will cost 3,099 yuan (around $479). Preorders open today. The launch means Sony’s next-gen console will beat Microsoft’s to release in the country, although CBNC notes that Microsoft received safety approvals to release the Xbox Series X and Series S there at the end of last year.

Relative to its size and population, China isn’t considered a huge market for console gaming. Game consoles were technically illegal in the country until 2014, which meant PC and mobile gaming has become dominant. Even now, strict laws make it hard to release consoles in China simultaneously with other countries. The PS4, Xbox One, and Switch have all released in China, with Nintendo’s console reportedly being the most successful.

The PS5’s Chinese launch comes as the console faces stock issues around the world. A combination of unexpectedly high demand as well as supply chain issues including a global chip shortage, have been blamed for the problems. However, Sony Interactive Entertainment president and CEO Jim Ryan recently said he expects the stock situation to improve in the second half of the year.