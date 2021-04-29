EV charging network ChargePoint now supports Android Auto

ChargePoint, operator of one of the largest EV charging networks across Europe and North America, is adding support for Android Auto to its app. The functionality means Android phone users will be able to find, navigate to, and start charging from a ChargePoint charging station from their car’s infotainment screen, without having to pick up their phone. Support for Android Auto follows the addition of CarPlay support in November last year.

According to ChargePoint, the Android Auto experience lets you view a map with nearby charging stations, check status, filter by metrics like availability and cost, and then start a charging session once you arrive. The in-vehicle app can also be set to notify the driver once a busy charging station becomes available. ChargePoint says its network includes over one hundred thousand charging locations.

The app’s Android Auto support will be available from today in the USA, Canada, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, France, Germany, Ireland, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, and the UK. To use it, you’ll need ChargePoint’s app running on a device with Android 6.0 or above, and a car that supports Android Auto.