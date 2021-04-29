Halo Infinite will support crossplay and cross-progression on Xbox and PC

Microsoft is announcing today that Halo Infinite will support crossplay and cross-progression when it launches later this year. This will allow PC and Xbox players to match together and play the Halo Infinite campaign, and the support also extends to multiplayer. Any multiplayer customization and progress will sync across both PC and Xbox.

Halo Infinite’s multiplayer mode will also be free to play when it launches later this year, with support for up to 120fps in the arena mode on Xbox Series X. Microsoft is also ensuring all of the customizations PC players expect are available inside Halo Infinite. This includes support for ultrawide monitors, triple keybinds, advanced graphics options, and other customizations.

We’re now waiting to hear more about Halo Infinite and when the beta will be available across PC and Xbox ahead of the game’s debut this fall. Developer 343 Industries is still working on improving the visuals in Halo Infinite, after the game was delayed following criticisms over a gameplay demo last summer. Halo Infinite certainly looks a lot better in recent 4K PC screenshots released by Microsoft, but we haven’t seen any updated gameplay in almost a year.

Halo Infinite is a “spiritual reboot” of the original Halo, making it easy for new players to immediately jump into the story. It includes an open-world environment that’s very similar to Halo: Combat Evolved, with the original Warthog vehicle and the Banished enemies. 343 Industries has also added new mechanics like Master Chief’s new grappling hook and a “Drop Wall” cover.