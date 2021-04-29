The first trailer for Netflix’s Sweet Tooth introduces a post-apocalyptic fairytale

Sweet Tooth, a new Netflix series based on the DC comic, will debut on the streaming service on June 4th, according to a new teaser trailer that premiered Thursday.

Here’s a brief description of the show, from Netflix: “On a perilous adventure across a post-apocalyptic world, a lovable boy who’s half-human and half-deer searches for a new beginning with a gruff protector.” The trailer, which you can watch here or at the top of this post, shows that Gus, the half-human / half-deer boy, isn’t the only human / animal hybrid in this world — I’m pretty sure I spotted a girl with a pig’s snout. And I have to say that by the end, I was already rooting hard for Gus and getting mad at anyone who would dare threaten him.

The eight-episode series is based on a DC comic created by Jeff Lemire, which ran from 2009 through 2013. The show counts Susan Downey and Robert Downey Jr. among its executive producers.