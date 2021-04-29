Among Us is finally coming to PS4 and PS5, three years after its 2018 debut

The hit social deduction game Among Us is coming to PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 sometime this year, Sony announced during its State of Play presentation on Thursday.

Like on other platforms, the game will support crossplay and online multiplayer so that you can play with your friends no matter what platform you’re on. But PlayStation players will be the only ones who can get exclusive Ratchet & Clank-themed cosmetics: a skin and hat to dress up like Ratchet and a pet that is an adorable little Clank.

AMONG US - COMING TO PLAYSTATION



get ready to welcome a whole new crew on board!!

✨ on PS4 and PS5 consoles later this year

✨ exclusive Ratchet & Clank skin, hat, and pet

✨ crossplay and online multiplayer



tell your friends but more importantly.. tell your enemies heh pic.twitter.com/E6BduFfNwU — Among Us (@AmongUsGame) April 29, 2021

Among Us blew up last year on PC and mobile devices, eventually becoming 2020’s most-downloaded mobile game, but the game didn’t debut on consoles until a surprise release on Nintendo Switch in December. Two days after, Microsoft confirmed the game would be hitting Xbox consoles sometime in 2021, and now, we know it’s on the way for PlayStation consoles, too.

Sony also showed off 16 minutes of stunning gameplay for the PS5-exclusive Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart during Thursday’s show.