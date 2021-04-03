25 years later, Space Jam has a new website — and the first trailer for the sequel

Since 1996, spacejam.com has been an internet time capsule like few others still in existence — a largely pristine sample of the early World Wide Web and all the most advanced multimedia offerings available at the time, such as animated GIFs and Windows 95 screensavers. But 25 years later, it’s finally been supplanted; the new sequel Space Jam: A New Legacy, starring LeBron James, has taken over the URL to showcase the new movie’s very first trailer.

Here’s what spacejam.com looks like today:

But before you go boycotting the sequel, you should probably know that the original Space Jam website isn’t dead yet. In fact, it’s just one click away at spacejam.com/1996, and the new website lets you that original Space Jam logo (in the upper-right-hand corner) to go back in time again.

Here’s that new trailer for the LeBron James version — featuring both a cartoon LeBron James, and upscaled CGI versions of the Looney Toons crew as well. Looks like they’ll be breaking into the real world once again!

Will LeBron go Googling for the original Space Jam website in the film (or, perhaps, will Daffy or Bugs remark that it’s still there?) I think it’s a safe bet. It’ll arrive on July 16th in theaters and HBO Max simultaneously.