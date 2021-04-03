The ultimate Lego Star Wars game has been delayed again, indefinitely, and that’s OK

If you’ve been eagerly waiting for Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga to fulfill the incredible promise of its stirring trailer from last August (see above), I have some bittersweet news: the game’s been delayed again. Developer TT Games tweeted on Friday that “we won’t be able to make our intended Spring release date,” which itself was a delay from the game’s original 2020 launch window.

Bittersweet, because the delay does comes with the promise that it’ll be the company’s “biggest and best-ever LEGO game,” which is exactly what that trailer looked like last fall.

It’s been sixteen years since the first Lego Star Wars, and I can certainly wait a bit longer if there’s a chance of achieving that goal. We’ve seen far too many games shoved out before they were ready, and I can think of at least one notable reason any developer might need a bit more time now.

It may mean one fewer game for new PS5 and Xbox Series X / S buyers to take advantage of their new consoles in the short term, though. (It’s coming to Nintendo Switch, PS4, Xbox One and PC as well.)

There’s no new release date for Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga yet.