A cable company that prided itself on no data caps says you’re getting data caps because pizza

Internet data caps are not like pizza — where taking a slice could mean fewer slices for everyone else. I don’t think Verge readers have trouble understanding this concept? It’s been well-established that ISPs have no trouble delivering unlimited data, even during — say — a global pandemic when vast throngs of the population have suddenly found themselves working from home.

This, however, did not stop WideOpenWest (aka WOW!) from using pizza to justify brand-new, possibly-never-before-seen data caps for its cable internet subscribers, starting June 1st, 2021, as Ars Technica reports.

Here’s a portion of the email subscribers are receiving:

What’s a monthly data usage plan? Let us illustrate … Imagine that the WOW! network is a pizza. Piping hot. Toppings galore. Every WOW! customer gets their own slice of pizza, but the size of their slice is dependent on their Internet service plan. While customers who subscribe to 1 Gig get the largest slices, those with Internet 500 get a slightly smaller piece, and so on. But, it’s all the same delicious, high-speed pizza that you know and love. Now, say you’re not full after your slice and you grab another. That extra slice is like a data overage. Don’t worry—we got extra pizza... umm, data... just in case. If you exceed your data allowance, we’ll automatically apply increments of 50GB for $10 to your account for the remainder of the current calendar month. Total overage charges will not exceed $50 per billing statement no matter how much data you use. Even better—the first time you experience a data overage, we’ll proactively waive fees.

To explain how nonsensical that is, here’s a paragraph from a story I wrote late last year which I think you might enjoy reading as well:

Forget for a moment that Comcast itself was caught red-handed explaining that data caps have nothing to do with network congestion. Forget that the CEOs of several smaller ISPs have admitted that internet capacity is anything but scarce. Forget that Comcast disabled its own congestion management system because it found it was unnecessary. Forget even that Comcast is a wildly profitable company whose cable division spends only a tenth of its yearly revenues on keeping that network strong. The proof that data caps are a swindle is something you probably witnessed yourself earlier this year: Comcast, AT&T, and T-Mobile all suspended their data caps when the pandemic hit, and the internet kept on working without a hitch.

The kicker here is that WOW knows full well its network is nothing like pizza — because for years, including during the pandemic, the company proudly boasted that it didn’t have a data cap. It was the reason to pick WOW over Comcast, one subscriber told Ars Technica.

Some evidence:

“No data caps” means unlimited access to your world. As a WOW! Internet customer, you are not limited by data caps. In times like these, it’s important that you have this benefit so you never have to worry about data usage - and it’s already included with WOW! Internet. #WOWWay pic.twitter.com/JkdMapzGAr — WOW! (@WOW_WAY) March 26, 2020

Did you know that, with WOW! you can build an Internet plan that best fits your needs? Choose from a variety of super-fast Internet packages with speeds up to 1 Gig, and NO DATA CAPS! Visit https://t.co/PLIA24hHyT for details. #WOWWay pic.twitter.com/1f3XnPs8kj — WOW! (@WOW_WAY) January 21, 2020

WOW! has no #datacaps and will provide a fair, neutral Internet¬ – no matter what. WOW! does not bias content. We put customers first. -Ryan — WOW! (@WOW_WAY) December 14, 2017

To which I say: wow.