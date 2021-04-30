The colorful M1 iMac, Mini LED iPad Pro, and refreshed Apple TV 4K are available to preorder now

Apple’s colorful new M1-powered iMacs, refreshed iPad Pros, and updated Apple TV 4K (with a not-terrible-looking remote) are now all available to preorder today from Apple’s website.

The company says that the new products will be delivered starting on May 21st —at least for the first wave of orders, although that timing will certainly slip as stock sells out.

Customers interested in buying the new iMac should take note that only some of the color schemes will be available in stores: green, pink, blue, and silver models will be sold in-person at Apple Store locations, but the full seven-color spectrum will only be offered through Apple’s website, at least for now.

The new iPad Pro also features Apple’s new M1 processor (the same as the iMac and last falls updated MacBooks), in addition to an upgraded ultra-wide angle camera for better video calls. Additionally, the larger 12.9-inch model will feature a new Mini LED display, which promises a far brighter and more accurate screen experience — at the cost of a $100 price increase over the 2020 model.

Also of particular note: in addition to the preorders for the updated Apple TV 4K, preorders have also opened for the standalone $59 Siri Remote for existing Apple TV HD and Apple TV 4K (first-gen) owners looking to replace the infamous first-generation Siri Remote with a (hopefully) better new design.

Alongside the preorders for the new Apple products, the first wave of last week’s AirTag and purple iPhone 12 and 12 mini devices should be arriving to both customers and in Apple Stores starting today.