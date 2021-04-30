Vergecast: iOS 14.5 features, Apple sales skyrocket, and podcasting

Every Friday, The Verge publishes our flagship podcast, The Vergecast, where host Nilay Patel discusses the week in tech news with the reporters and editors covering the biggest stories.

This week on The Vergecast, Nilay brings in Verge deputy editor Dan Seifert and news editor Chaim Gartenberg to discuss the features added in Apple’s iOS update to 14.5, Apple and other tech companies’ skyrocketing earnings despite the ongoing pandemic, and how the global semiconductor shortage is affecting the tech industry.

Later in the show, senior reporter Ashley Carman runs through the recent developments in podcasting platforms. At an event last week, Apple announced a new subscription feature within Apple Podcasts for creators to offer to their listeners. Ashley discusses the audio product developments announced this week from competitor companies like Spotify, Facebook, and SiriusXM, and what this may mean for podcast creators.

There’s a whole lot more in between all of that — like Samsung’s newly announced Galaxy Book Pros and the upcoming trial between Epic Games and Apple — so listen here or in your preferred podcast player to hear the full discussion.

