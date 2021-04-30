Watch the tall vampire lady gulp down a bucket of blood in this Resident Evil Village puppet show

We’re just a week out from the release of Resident Evil Village, and as part of the game’s promotional campaign, Capcom has uploaded an absolute treat to the YouTube channel for Biohazard (which is the name of the Resident Evil series in Japan): an official puppet show starring characters from the game. Yes, everyone’s favorite tall vampire lady, Lady Dimitrescu, is one of the puppets.

The three-minute video is simultaneously adorable and terrifying. The show is entirely in Japanese, so I don’t have any idea what the actual story is — I think all of the puppets are meeting up to paint together, using blood as the ink? But it’s worth watching for some seriously silly puppet antics, like puppet-Lady Dimitrescu gleefully gulping down a bucket of blood. And the video’s title suggests this is just the first episode, according to Kotaku, so it appears there’s more to come.

Resident Evil Village will launch on May 7th for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X / S, PC, and Stadia. The game’s final demo will unlock in North America tomorrow, May 1st, at 8PM ET, and Capcom recently extended its availability so you can play it through May 9th at 8PM ET. Once you start the demo, though, you only have 60 minutes to play it.