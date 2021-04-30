 clock menu more-arrow no yes

If your paycheck is missing, QuickBooks may be to blame

The company is working on resolving a direct deposit issue

By Mitchell Clark
(Flickr) American money Photo: Flickr

Due to an issue with QuickBooks processing direct deposits, some people had a very unpleasant morning, waking up to see either that their paycheck hadn’t arrived, or that they had a ton of employees asking why they hadn’t been paid. If you’re one of those people, it may not be time to panic just yet — QuickBooks says that the issue has been resolved and that the money should be arriving in accounts by the end of today.

QuickBooks claims the missed payments were caused by an issue with a third party. Some users, though, are upset with how Intuit, which owns QuickBooks, handled the situation, claiming that they couldn’t get a hold of the company on their phone or chat lines.

QuickBooks told The Verge that it’s working on communicating with “impacted customers,” but it’s definitely not the type of situation you want to deal with on a Friday morning, especially one on the 30th — if you’re an employee, you probably have a bunch of bills coming due, and if you’re an employer, you probably don’t want all your workers mad at you because of a computer glitch that’s not your fault.

If you’ve been impacted and still haven’t seen payment by the end of the day, you can let The Verge know by emailing tips@theverge.com.

