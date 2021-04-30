If your paycheck is missing, QuickBooks may be to blame

Due to an issue with QuickBooks processing direct deposits, some people had a very unpleasant morning, waking up to see either that their paycheck hadn’t arrived, or that they had a ton of employees asking why they hadn’t been paid. If you’re one of those people, it may not be time to panic just yet — QuickBooks says that the issue has been resolved and that the money should be arriving in accounts by the end of today.

QuickBooks claims the missed payments were caused by an issue with a third party. Some users, though, are upset with how Intuit, which owns QuickBooks, handled the situation, claiming that they couldn’t get a hold of the company on their phone or chat lines.

What the heck @QuickBooks. My employees need to get paid. Fix your stuff ASAP. Nobody is answering the phones or helping in the chat. Been on hold for 2 hours now. — Ashwin Chary (@CharyAshwin) April 30, 2021

@QuickBooks I almost got fired by my boss because he thinks I forgot to run payroll. Fun way to wake up. At least update your phone lines and websites to let us know it’s a known issue. I waited 30 minutes before I thought “let me see what’s trending on Twitter”. — Michael (@CardinalMike08) April 30, 2021

@QuickBooks been on hold for almost three hours. My employees didn’t get their direct deposit. You can at least give your clients an update! pic.twitter.com/tVYvEYpahK — Fabby Escamilla (@MrsJCEseo) April 30, 2021

QuickBooks told The Verge that it’s working on communicating with “impacted customers,” but it’s definitely not the type of situation you want to deal with on a Friday morning, especially one on the 30th — if you’re an employee, you probably have a bunch of bills coming due, and if you’re an employer, you probably don’t want all your workers mad at you because of a computer glitch that’s not your fault.

If you’ve been impacted and still haven’t seen payment by the end of the day, you can let The Verge know by emailing tips@theverge.com.