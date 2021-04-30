This world-ending asteroid is the perfect vehicle for Pink Floyd

If you’d like a visual of one way that doom could overtake Earth almost immediately, then YouTube user Anselo La Manna has just the video for you: a large asteroid impact simulation scored to nothing other than Pink Floyd.

Specifically, that’s “Great Gig in the Sky,” off what might be the band’s most beloved and over-analyzed album, Dark Side of the Moon. It’s got everything total annihilation needs: contemplative piano, pedal steel guitar, and of course, a plaintive wail, capturing the whole range of emotions that people might feel if they were burned to a crisp because one big rock hit another.

Anselo La Manna also hosts the original clip the mashup video uses on their YouTube page, a simulation of a large asteroid impact. It appears to be from Miracle Planet, a documentary series that aired on the Discovery Channel. For comparison, our last brush with a potential asteroid-based death in 2020 was neither deadly nor exceptionally exciting. The asteroid missed us, and was only about the size of a smart car in the first place.

You could quibble that this video isn’t synced perfectly (the vocals could come in right on impact), or that it might not compare to playing Dark Side of the Moon with the Wizard of Oz. But it captures the timeless quality of the end of the world perfectly, in my opinion.

We all dread it, but on a Friday, at least the weekend’s right around the corner.