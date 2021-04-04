New trailers: Black Widow, Rick and Morty, and more

Hi, it’s Jay, and I’m holding down the fort for Kim today, which means I get to do a trailer roundup. I apparently picked a good week to take this responsibility, as there were a lot of good trailers to pick from — it seems like media companies are gearing up for a big year in movies and TV shows.

Let’s get right into it.

Black Widow

My wife and I spent the first part of this year watching the entire Marvel Cinematic Universe, and as we got further along, we couldn’t believe that Scarlett Johansson’s Black Widow didn’t have her own movie yet. So as you might expect, we’re very excited to see Black Widow, especially after the new trailer that came out on Saturday.

Black Widow will debut on July 9th in theaters and on Disney Plus as a $30 Premiere Access title.

The Suicide Squad

Speaking of superhero films (or in this case, I guess antiheroes), Warner Bros. released a second trailer for The Suicide Squad less than a week after debuting the first one. The film, helmed by Guardians of the Galaxy director James Gunn, is packed with an all-star cast, including Margot Robbie as Harley Quinn, Idris Elba as Bloodsport, and even Sylvester Stallone as a giant CGI shark-man named King Shark.

The Suicide Squad premieres in theaters and on HBO Max on August 6th.

Rick and Morty season 5

I’m just going to be totally honest here: despite Rick and Morty being a constant thing on the internet and also being something that looks totally up my alley, I have never seen a single episode and know basically nothing about it. But if you’ve been looking forward to season five, an official trailer hit this week. The new season premieres on Adult Swim on June 20th.

Star Wars: The Bad Batch

Star Wars: The Bad Batch is a new animated series heading to Disney Plus. “Members of Bad Batch—a unique squad of clones who vary genetically from their brothers in the Clone Army—each possess a singular exceptional skill that makes them extraordinarily effective soldiers and a formidable crew,” according to Disney. It’s executive produced by Dave Filoni, who also executive produced The Clone Wars, Rebels, and the The Mandalorian.

Star Wars: The Bad Batch debuts May 4th (aka Star Wars Day).

Shadow and Bone

Shadow and Bone is a new Netflix series based on the hit young adult novel trilogy. “Dark forces conspire against orphan mapmaker Alina Starkov when she unleashes an extraordinary power that could change the fate of her war-torn world,” according to a description by Netflix. I actually just got the first book in the series from the library, and I’m looking forward to reading it ahead of Shadow and Bone’s premiere on April 23rd.

Yasuke

Yasuke is a new Neflix anime that’s based on a true story of a Black samurai from the 16th century. The main character is voiced by LaKeith Stanfield (Atlanta, Judas and the Black Messiah) and the show has a soundtrack from Flying Lotus. It debuts on Netflix on April 29th.

Space Jam: A New Legacy

Warner Bros. debuted the first trailer to Space Jam’s long-awaited sequel on Saturday. Space Jam: A New Legacy stars LeBron James and the classic Looney Tunes characters, but will also include appearances from iconic Warner Bros. characters like the Iron Giant, King Kong, and even Fred Flintstone. (Warner Bros. multiverse incoming, I guess.)

Space Jam: A New Legacy premieres in theaters and on HBO Max on July 16th. (And if you were wondering: the old-school 1996 Space Jam website lives on.)