Genesis drone show used a record-breaking 3,281 drones

Hyundai’s luxury vehicle brand Genesis used 3,281 drones to create its logo over Shanghai’s skyline on March 29th in celebration of the brand’s arrival in China. That number of drones sets a new Guinness World Record for “The Most Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs) airborne simultaneously,” according to a Genesis press release.

You can see a picture of the Genesis logo formation at the top of this post. Genesis also made a video that showed off some additional drone formations, including a hand, two of the company’s cars, and... a double helix?

Genesis’ record edges out the previous one held by Shenzhen Damoda Intelligent Control Technology, which used 3,051 drones in a display on September 20th. Here’s a video of that display, which I personally think is even more impressive than Genesis’:

Intel held the record at one point as well, using 1,218 Shooting Star drones to create the Olympic rings over Pyeongchang for the 2018 Winter Olympics.