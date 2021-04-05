The latest Loki trailer teases a buddy-cop duo with Owen Wilson across time

Marvel’s next spinoff series after WandaVision and the ongoing Falcon and the Winter Soldier will be Loki, a show dedicated to the trickster god of Asgard and the brother of Thor. And now we have another trailer, showing off longtime Marvel mainstay Tom Hiddleston in the title role and now a little more information on what exactly he’s been tasked with. The show will premiere on Disney Plus on June 11th.

Loki is another dramatic tonal departure for Marvel, which has set up its spinoff series as experimental dives into various genres. This one feels more in line with the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s love of alternative universe capers, though it’s channeling some serious Umbrella Academy vibes as Loki is asked by Mobius (Owen Wilson) to help correct the timeline he disturbed when using the Tesseract throughout The Infinity Saga.

The series will introduce the Time Variance Authority, the organization responsible for overseeing the multiverse, and surely much more of the mind-bending time travel shenanigans we got during Endgame. Wilson also pulls off a charmingly devilish Mobius — and Hiddleston is his excellent self, as usual — in a way that has me rather excited to see where Disney and Marvel take this particular storyline.