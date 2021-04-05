Disco Elysium: The Final Cut on PlayStation has some bugs that need investigating

Disco Elysium: The Final Cut, an upgraded version of one of 2019’s most-acclaimed titles, hit consoles last week with the game’s release on PlayStation 4 and 5. But fans who have been looking forward to finally trying Disco Elysium on console (including myself) have run into many bugs, and developer ZA/UM still hasn’t released a promised update.

Most of the bugs are small but annoying, like finicky controls or voice lines not triggering when they should. (That last one is particularly frustrating given that every line of dialogue is supposed to be voiced, which is a new change for The Final Cut.) But players are also reporting a bigger issue: some important quests can’t be completed at all. (Last night, I ran into one of these bugged quests myself.)

On March 31st, a day after the game came out, ZA/UM shared what’s coming in the 1.2 update, including smoother controls and fixes for “various” voiceover problems. But the developers still haven’t said exactly when the patch will release, and we don’t know if it will address everything that’s been reported.

Patch 1.2 incoming for all platforms!



✔️Fixed locations/interactables not working

✔️Fixed items not loading

✔️Smoother controller & interaction experience

✔️Fixed various VO issues



Thanks everyone for playing and reporting, we couldn’t have done it without you ❤️ pic.twitter.com/6VLlnlojnu — Disco Elysium (@studioZAUM) March 31, 2021

I’m liking Disco Elysium: The Final Cut a lot so far, despite the bugs. But if you’ve been thinking about getting it on PlayStation, I’d recommend waiting until ZA/UM irons out the issues before you pick it up.