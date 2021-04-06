Jimmy Fallon will play Among Us with streamers and the cast of Stranger Things in Twitch debut

Jimmy Fallon is making his Twitch debut on Tuesday evening in what promises to be some hilarious rounds of Among Us with a star-studded group.

Fallon will be joined by The Roots’ Questlove, Tariq Trotter, and Kirk Douglas; Stranger Things stars Noah Schnapp (who plays Will Byers) and Gaten Matarazzo (who plays Dustin Henderson); streamers Sykkuno and Rachel “Valkyrae” Hofstetter; YouTuber Corpse Husband; and Among Us developer InnerSloth’s community director, Victoria Tran. With so many big names participating, Fallon’s stream has the potential to be huge, like Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s (D-NY) two streams of Among Us last year.

The group will be playing Tuesday starting at 6:45PM ET, and you can watch it on Fallon’s Twitch channel. Parts from the stream will air on The Tonight Show next week, according to IGN.

The group will be playing on Among Us’ huge new Airship map, which was released on March 31st. The new map is full of ways for imposters to be sneaky, which I’m sure will lead to some ridiculous moments during Tuesday’s stream. (The game also now has a poop hat. I wonder if anyone will wear it?)