eBay’s app will soon be able to scan Pokémon cards to sell them more easily

eBay has announced a new addition coming to its mobile app: soon, you’ll be able to scan trading cards from popular games like Pokémon, Magic: The Gathering, and Yu-Gi-Oh! to more easily sell them on the online auction site.

The new card scanning feature is set to arrive at the end of April, but it’ll only support Magic: The Gathering when it launches. Pokémon and Yu-Gi-Oh! are planned to be added in May, with sports cards and “other collectible card games” on the docket for later in the year.

Using the new scanning option, sellers will be able to just scan a card, at which point eBay will use the card’s details to help automatically build the listing. Sellers will still have to add additional information, like photos of the actual card, its condition, the price they wish to sell it for, and any other details. But the automatic identification process should make it easier for sellers to create their listings.

In addition to the new scanning feature, eBay is adding a few other improvements to the trading card purchasing process for both sellers and buyers. Sellers will no longer have to offer the option to return purchases in order to qualify for eBay’s Top Rated seller program. And the company is working on “reviewing its buyer protection policy for trading cards” to better both sellers and buyers in the current market.

Trading cards — specifically, Pokémon cards — are in high demand these days. And the number of people looking to cash in is skyrocketing — to the point where appraisal company Professional Sports Authenticator (PSA) has been forced to suspend submissions while it works through its backlog. And given that popularity, it’s not a surprise that eBay is looking to make it easier for sellers to use the platform to list their cards.