The creator of Threes is back with a game about slaying giant beasts

Threes designer Asher Vollmer is launching a new studio, Vodeo Games, and announced the company’s first game, a turn-based adventure called Beast Breaker.

Beast Breaker stars Skipper, a tiny mouse warrior fighting mosaic monsters. The game relies on tactical choices via pinball-like mechanics; players can also craft equipment to assist them on their journey. It’s heading to Nintendo Switch and PC this summer. Vodeo released a brief trailer alongside the news today that shows off the game’s quick gameplay and colorful art style.

On its website, Vodeo says it plans to release small, intimate games “full of complex, interlocking systems that can take years to fully master,” once every year. The studio is already teasing a second one as part of its plan to work on multiple projects.

Since releasing Threes, Vollmer has continued to work on other experimental projects, including low-fi peasant-simulator Royals and Apple Arcade fantasy title Guildlings.