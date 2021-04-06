Gazelle brings back its phone trade-in program two months after discontinuing it

Trade-in provider Gazelle exited the online trade-in business back in February, and now the company says it’s changing its mind. Gazelle is back to accepting online trade-ins of iPhones, Samsung phones, Google Pixel devices, and iPads and other tablets on its website, the company confirms to The Verge. The program resumed accepting new offers on April 5th, a Gazelle representative clarified.

“Earlier this year, we announced that we will no longer be offering our trade-in option on Gazelle. After careful consideration, including feedback from customers like you, we have decided to keep Gazelle Trade-In going. Today, we are happy to say, ‘We’re back, baby!’” reads an email Gazelle sent to prospective customers and shared with The Verge. “Gazelle Trade-In is a pioneer of the electronics trade-in space and we are happy to continue building on our legacy by offering a simple process and immediate payouts for those unwanted devices.”

Gazelle emerged as one of the leading trade-in providers of the smartphone era. But its business model didn’t fare as well when the US mobile phone business underwent major shifts away from two-year contracts and outright device purchases and toward phone leasing and carrier and device maker trade-in programs like Apple’s.

Gazelle announced back in December of last year it would end its online phone trade-in program on February 1st, 2021, though the company said at the time it would continue to operate its in-person trade-in kiosks through parent company ecoATM. Gazelle did confirm in the email sent to customers that it will not be bringing back its rewards program. “We will continue to evaluate the market conditions and will inform you if this changes,” the email reads.