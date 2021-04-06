Pac-Man 99 is a new battle royale game for the Switch

Nintendo has announced Pac-Man 99, a new multiplayer game that’ll be included with its Nintendo Switch Online subscription service. Like Tetris 99 and the recently departed Super Mario Bros. 35, the game pits dozens of players against each other in a battle royale-style fight to the end.

The game looks similar to the classic arcade original Pac-Man, but you can make it more difficult for opponents by munching on power pellets, eating ghosts, and sending “Jammer Pac-Man” over to their screens. There are eight different preset strategies you can use to screw with other players, for example by speeding up their game.

PAC-MAN™ is back in a new 99-PAC-MAN battle royale! PAC-MAN™ 99 goes live 4/7 at 6 PM PST, exclusively for #NintendoSwitchOnline members! #PACMAN99



Pac-Man 99 also has various themes available for purchase that change up the music and visuals based on other Namco games like Galaga, Xevious, and Dig Dug. There are 20 in total.

Pac-Man 99 will be available to download tomorrow, April 7th, and it’ll be free for anyone with a Nintendo Switch Online subscription. The game is exclusive to the Nintendo Switch.