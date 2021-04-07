Dell’s new gaming monitors support variable refresh rate for consoles, not just PC

Dell has announced four gaming monitors, three of which are curved, that are releasing in the US between late May and late June. It unfortunately isn’t sharing prices for them yet, but the company says that all of them support AMD FreeSync Premium or Premium Pro, as well as variable refresh rate (VRR). VRR should make them as good of a fit for consoles like the Xbox Series X and PS5 (though the latter console hasn’t actually received its promised VRR update yet). This feature limits screen tearing as the frame rate adjusts due to hits or gains to performance.

Starting off big, the company has a new 34-inch ultrawide, curved gaming monitor (pictured above, model S3422DWG) that has a 1800R curve, which won’t envelop your peripheral vision as much as Samsung’s extra-curvy 1000R Odyssey G9 monitor. This model will release first in China on May 7th, then North America on May 27th, and finally on June 22nd in Asia-Pacific regions. It has a WQHD (3440 x 1440) resolution, VA display with a 144Hz refresh rate. Dell touts that it has DisplayHDR 400, though that’s not the spec you should be looking for to provide a bright, vibrant HDR image. This one supports 90 percent of the DCI-P3 color range.

Dell’s also making a 32-inch curved QHD gaming monitor (model S3222DGM) that has a VA panel with a 165Hz refresh rate and a 2ms response time. It’s making a 27-inch version (model S2722DGM) that has the same specs, except it’s actually slightly more curved at 1500R than the 1800R 32-inch model. These will both release in China on May 7th, and availability will open up globally on June 22nd.

It might look similar to the last image above, but the fourth monitor being announced today might especially appeal to people who have an Nvidia graphics card. It’s a non-curved 24.5-inch FHD gaming monitor (model S2522HG) with an IPS panel with G-Sync compatibility in addition to FreeSync Premium. It has a 240Hz refresh rate and a 1ms response time. This one will release in China on May 7th, and it’ll be available in other regions on May 27th.

As usual, each of Dell’s new monitors have have stands that offer a full range of motion, including height, pivot, swivel, and tilt adjustments.