Microsoft support pages for Surface Laptop 4 suggest imminent launch

A pair of Microsoft support pages have appeared for the unannounced Surface Laptop 4, suggesting a launch may be imminent. One is a placeholder for an AMD version of the laptop, while the other is for an Intel model. Both were spotted by WalkingCat, an often reliable source of gadget leaks, who speculates that we might see them launched at a Surface event as soon as next week.

The Microsoft support page doesn’t give many more details on the laptop, but a report from WinFuture last month fills in the details. The AMD processors used will reportedly be from its 4000 mobile series, and will include the Ryzen 5 4680U and the Ryzen 7 4980U. That’s a step up from the 3000-series chips used in 2019’s Surface Laptop 3, but anyone hoping to see AMD’s brand new Ryzen 5000 mobile processors here might be disappointed.

On the Intel side, WinFuture notes we should see 11th-gen chips like the Core 15-1145G7 and the Core i7-1185G7.

Otherwise, the specs and form-factor of the Surface Laptop 4 are reportedly broadly in line with previous models. There’ll apparently be 13.5- and 15-inch models available, with a maximum of 32GB of RAM and 1TB of storage. Their screens should maintain that excellent 3:2 aspect ratio.

Microsoft is yet to make any official announcements about when its new laptops could be launched, but considering the support pages are already live a release can’t be far away.